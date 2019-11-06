|
|
Marie F. Hamel
Oct. 4, 1926 - Oct. 31, 2019
Pleasanton
Marie Ficarella Hamel was born in Manhattan on October 4, 1926. A product of New York public schools, she put herself through NYU working first at Bergdorf-Goodman (Mr. Bergdorf gave her the job after she provided a letter from her priest) and later as a cashier at Schrafft's cafeteria. On a blind date, she met the man who would be her husband, love and devoted life partner, John S. Hamel, then a cadet at the United States Military Academy. Jack knew quickly what a treasure Marie was and right after his graduation in 1950, they were married. Jack was quickly posted on the German line; their two oldest sons – Steve and David - were born in Germany. Resigning his commission in 1953, Jack and Marie moved back to the States and, after several moves, ended up in California, first in Southern California where their third child - Tom - was born. Soon they moved to what became their home and the place they loved most – the Bay Area. Along the way, Jack's company moved them to Rio de Janeiro, where they lived for six years, and, by contrast, Toledo, Ohio. While in Toledo (actually Perrysburg, Ohio), Marie created, owned and ran Prints & Print, a bookstore and framing gallery in a historic building that thrived under her guidance. It's hard to find a photograph of Marie in her prime without her mouth open; she was always talking and laughing. She was one of those people who made friends with ease. After more than 60 years of love and support for each other, Jack died in 2011. Marie continued to live in the Bay Area that she so loved until her peaceful death. Her three boys, six grandchildren (Bjorn, Peter, Royce, Theodore, Morgan and Jordan Hamel), two great-grandchildren (Andrew and William Hamel) and friends will always remember her grace, beauty, love, intelligence, acceptance, support and laughter. Her memory lives in us all.
View the online memorial for Marie F. Hamel
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019