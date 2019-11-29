|
Marie Lillian Botts
April 27, 1926 ~ October 1, 2019
Resident of Alameda, California
Marie Lillian Botts passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Palm Desert. Marie was 93 years old. She was born on April 27, 1926 and raised in Alameda, CA where she lived for 90 years. She was predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Albina Ratto, her husband Dale Botts and niece Janice Dubois-Wheeler. She is survived by her son Bill Botts and his wife Alison, her sister Catherine Cardelli (Lou, deceased), her nieces Kathleen Rabbach, (Vern) and Sue Nicol. Grand nephews and nieces, Todd Rabbach (Deana), Stacy Wiley, Marci Stewart (John), Tim Dubois &nd Jennifer Nicol. Great Grand nephews & nieces Tristan, Davis, Dylan, Dawson, Roman, Paolina and Sophia.
Marie attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Alameda High School. She was a life long parishioner of St. Joseph's Basilica and a proud member of the Italian American League of Alameda.
Marie worked at Boniere Bakery in Alameda for over 35 years where she was affectionately known as "Bottsie".
Marie loved her family and made it easy to love her back. Her kind heart touched everyone she met.
We will celebrate her beautiful life Saturday November 23 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Basilica in Alameda.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 1.800.822.6344.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019