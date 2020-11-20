Marie Rhoades1925 - 2020Resident of MoragaMarie Rhoades passed peacefully on October 12, 2020 at her beloved home of almost 40 years in Moraga, California, with her amazing caregivers by her side.Marie was born on July 7, 1925 in Erhard, Minnesota, to Alma and Melvin Grina. She had an older sister, Gladys (Johnny) Thomas, and a younger brother, Norman Grina. Erhard is a small, closely knit town where she grew up with her cousin and best friend Joann Solum Davis. She attended school in Erhard and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1943. After graduation from high school and trade school, Marie moved to Seattle with her sister where she met the love of her life, Rodney Dusty Rhoades.They married May 6, 1955 and moved to California to start their own business for hi-rise plumbing in Oakland. At the same time, Marie worked as a travel agent allowing them to frequently pursue their passion for traveling the world.Marie and Dusty had no children, but they adored her sister's son, David, and his loving wife Denise Thomas and his family. Sadly, both Dusty (2004) and David (2019) predeceased Marie. David had two sons, Jeff (and Cindy) and Scott (and Tracey) Thomas, and two grandchildren Sammy and Meagan. Marie also had a loving relationship with Joann's children Kim (Larry) Goldstein, Kristi (Brad) Ziegler and Kelly (Robert) Kukes.Marie was able to remain at her home in Moraga because of the impeccable attention of her loving caretakers: Penny Arguello, Amy Valdez and Mercia Boykin. Marie's ashes will be scattered off the same California shores as Dusty's, where they can continue to travel and be together forever.