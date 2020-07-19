Marie RussoFebruary 24, 1938 - July 9, 2020Resident of Dublin, CAMarie has gone to spend eternity with our Lord. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 9, 2020.During her lifetime of 82 years she had certainly made her mark. In her early years she attended nursing school very briefly. She left nursing school because she determined that she was not suited for that as a career. She later worked as a secretary in a Bank of America branch where she met her husband Tony. They met on April 1, 1963, got engaged in the middle of May and got married on November 16, 1963. Theirs was really a whirlwind romance. They spent 56 wonderful married years together. Theirs was truly a marriage made in heaven. She later became executive secretary to a bank president, secretary to the business manager of Murray School District, and secretary and office manager to the principal of Valley Christian School in Dublin.When she finally retired from Valley Christian School in 2000, after having worked there for 26 years, she enjoyed not only one but two separate retirement parties, one of which was attended by over 400 people. Faculty, students, former students and parents of students were all in attendance to honor her. Due to her work ethic and organizational skills she became sought after as an employee, having been offered employment even as she grew into her 80s. Not only was she an exceptional employee in the work place she was equally proficient at raising a family. Her two children, Renee and Tony, Jr. have both become exceptional individuals to be proud of.She is survived by her husband, Tony, of 56 years, daughter, Renee (Bernie), son, Tony, Jr. (Krissy), two granddaughters, Angela (Nate) and Olivia, grandson, Connor, and four great-grandchildren, great-granddaughters, Hannah, Briannah, Amelia, and great-grandson, Micha.Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic there will be a private service for family members only at Callahan Mortuary in Livermore. A memorial service will take place at a later date.