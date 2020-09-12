Marie Sally LetfordMay 24, 1921 - April 4, 2020Resident of El Sobrante & Pinole, CAMarie Sally Letford passed away peacefully at her home on April 4, 2020. Born to Robert and Mary Allen on May 24, 1921 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Nicknamed "Tincie" she was one of ten children. Now all deceased their names were Leona, Tommie, Butler, Mary, Alma, Pearl, R.C., Sudie, and June Allen.Marie is also predeceased by her late husband, Robert (Bob Letford, sons, Clifford (Skip) Harrison and Kenneth (Kenny) Harrison. Marie is survived by her youngest son, Phil Harrison (Irene), stepchildren, Roberta (Bunny) Wolff Zanelli (Joe), Gary Letford (Wilma) and Donna Salvador (David). Many wonderful and loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great, great great and great great great nieces and nephews adorned her life.In 1943 she met and married career navy man, Powell Harrison, together having three sons and was then widowed in 1957 when the boys were very young leaving her to raise them as a single mom.Marrying again in 1966 to her late husband, Robert (Bob) Letford, a widower who raised his three children as a single dad. Together they opened El Sobrante Hobby and El Sobrante Schwinn Cyclery which still operates as El Sobrante Cyclery in El Sobrante. Going to clown school and becoming professional clowns known as Rusty and Sparky performing at many events. Traveling the entire United States, Canada and Mexico sometimes being gone for months with the 5th wheel. Physical fitness was an important fixture in her life. Once participating in the Bay to Breakers, walking six miles a day with her friend Connie until they no longer could and then riding her stationary bike daily until just a few days before going into the hospital and eventually being sent home to Hospice Care.Marie's varied career included working at Kaiser Permanente in the x-ray and physiotherapy dept, inspecting ammunition for the Dept of the Navy and until her early 90's as a WDS worker at the Costco Store. Marie was an active member for many years at the El Portal Church of Christ. Studying the Word of God daily and striving to see His Word passed on to as many as possible, especially the children, was of great importance to her.Memories of Marie's compassionate gentle nature, love of life, great sense of humor, beautiful contagious smile and her stunning baby blue eyes will always be remembered and forever held in our hearts. She is deeply missed.Due to COVID-19 restrictions Marie's burial was held privately on April 15th at Golden Gate National Cemetary in San Bruno, Ca.If choosing to do something in Marie's memory a donation to the World Bible School or your own Religious affiliation would be perfect.