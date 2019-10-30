|
Marie Sawers
Aug. 8, 1919 ~ Oct. 24, 2019
Resident of Martinez, CA
Marie Sawers, 100 years young of Martinez, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born August 8th, 1919 in San Jose. Marie is preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Uggla, Marian Carboni, and Margaret Cassingham. In addition to her sisters, Marie is preceded in death by her daughter Linda Lee, her son in-law Vincent Capizzo, her grandchildren Deanna Dixon, Jude Ehrlich, Pamuela and Jesse Galletti, as well as her great grandchildren Tyler Dixon, Maggie Galletti, and Joseph Galletti. Marie will be deeply missed by us all. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 1st, at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito. Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Church in El Cerrito. Following the Mass, we will be having a reception at 12:30 pm at the Fratellanza Club in Oakland.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019