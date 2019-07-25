Marie (MacElroy) Schild

Nov 27, 1927 - July 20, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Passing peacefully with family and caring helpers, all who knew her will miss the presence of sweet Mari Schild.

Born to parents John and Madge MacElroy in Newry, County Down, Ireland. In 1930, she crossed the Atlantic on the SS Adriatic landing on Ellis Island. She believed her first Macy's

Thanksgiving parade was staged in honor of her birthday.

Proud of her Irish heritage and songs, and her tea leaf readings were as intuitive as they were delightful. You could tell she believed in magic and being kind and the basic goodness of people. She loved a cup of tea, an occasional Cape Codder and a simple NY style pizza. In 1952 she married Joe Schild and for 60 years they made a life together, traveling to Europe often and U.S. favorites - New England, Pacific Northwest and California Carmel and Lake Tahoe. They fulfilled all of their lifelong accomplishments until he passed in 2012. Children Joseph (Chris) , Nancy and Bernadette will miss her deeply. And it

will be their joy and that of sister Kaye and brother Eugene, granddaughters – Catherine Brassfield (Alec) and Emily Larimer (Micah), great-grandchildren Everett, Nora and June, and many who will remember Mari's many colorful stories.

Attended Notre Dame H.S. and Good Counsel College in NYC. She graduated Magna Cum Laude majoring in French and a minor in Spanish. She taught children with special needs at Human Resources School, N.Y. until 1971 when Joe's company moved to San Francisco. She taught in the Mt. Diablo School

District until 83 years of age. She specialized in languages and by example, how to behave in the world and that faith and dignity were essential.

A special thank you to her many caregivers - Sonia, Ernestine, Lita and, for the past year, Linda and team at Lafayette Care Home. Thank you to Hospice of East Bay who helped ease both Joe and Mari to their next chapter in Heaven.

Good bye Mari Bird. We love you.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. John Vianney Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd. Walnut Creek, Ca. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery,

Lafayette.

Donations may be made to hospiceeastbay.org or columban.org.





