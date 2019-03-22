Marie Segler

Aug. 30, 1926 ~ Mar. 14, 2019

Concord

Marie passed away peacefully at O'Connor Woods Retirement Community in Stockton, CA with her daughters by her side. She was born in Oakland, CA to Edith and Harry Rupp. She grew up in Port Chicago, CA and graduated from Mount Diablo High School. After graduating she worked at the Port Chicago post office and the Concord Naval weapons station. She attended UC Berkeley and received her degree in early childhood education. She started Lads and Lassies Pre-school with her partner Lola Friedle, which they owned and operated for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her two daughters Cherie Segler from Lockeford, CA, Donna (Phil) Buscaglia from Clayton, CA and her granddaughter Katie Buscaglia from Navarre, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband William Segler and her sister Jean (George) Haines from Antioch, CA. Marie loved horses, fishing, gardening, watching the Oakland A's and visiting Pacific Grove. She was a fabulous cook, and loved spending time family and friends. Per her request no services will be held. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin Stockton, CA.





