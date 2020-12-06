1/1
Marie Waddell
1915 - 2020
Marie Waddell
October 24, 1915 - November 27, 2020
Former Resident of Antioch, CA
Marie Waddell peacefully passed away November 27th at the age of 105 in Effingham, IL. She was born Frances "Marie" Crumbaugh on October 24, 1915 in Vandalia, IL, the oldest of three children to Fred and Ida Crumbaugh. She married her husband Floyd R. Waddell in August 1934 when she was 18 years old and they were happily married for 68 years until his death in 2003. They had no children.
Marie was a member of many organizations including Order of the Eastern Star, Daughter of the Nile, Order of the Amaranth, White Shrine of Jerusalem and Past Guardian of Job's Daughters.
Marie's work life was vast. She was the first woman bank officer at Bank of Portland in Klamath Falls, OR. She worked for Bank of America, Santa Fe and Southern Pacific Railroads, and Investigations Secretary for the Antioch Police Department.
She loved music, studying piano, organ and violin and was an avid reader, regularly reading one book a day! She volunteered in many areas, primarily in the churches where she attended and was an Officer and Core Leader with Community Bible Study.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd, her brother Ross and sister Ruby.
Because of California Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral service. Marie's final resting place will be at Oakview Memorial Park in Antioch, next to her beloved husband.
Marie had a long and beautiful life and touched many people with her sweet spirit. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.


View the online memorial for Marie Waddell



Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

December 5, 2020
Such a lovely woman, remembered fondly! Home with Waddie and Jesus! ❤
Diane
