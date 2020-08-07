Marilee Wade Tinker
October 21, 1947 - July 30, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
Marilee Wade Tinker, age 72, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on July 30, 2020, after a valiant battle with dementia. A resident of Alamo, she is survived by Doug, her devoted husband of 46 years, sons Jeff (Elisa) and Ryan (Jennifer) and grandchildren Kai, Kenzie, Jack, Larsen, Keegan and Jordan. She is also survived by her sister Barbara.
Born in Oakland, Marilee was raised in Lafayette (where at age 8 she met her future husband Doug), graduated from Acalanes High School in 1965 and UC Davis in 1969, where she was a Song Girl on the Cheer Team. After graduating, she taught first grade in Woodland at TL Whitehead Elementary, before moving to Danville where she taught first grade at John Baldwin Elementary.
While she is now in a better place, Marilee leaves behind a world that is better because of her love for teaching and helping others become better – witness her go-to phrases – "Rise Above it" and "No Whining", and her volunteer work with the Assistance League of Diablo Valley. Marilee was always focused on organizing events that brought people together. From her women's golf group – "The Chicks with Sticks" to an investment club based on social values – "Profit Seekers", Marilee enjoyed being with others, learning, having fun and laughing. And she was easy to find in a crowd – her energy, her smile and her love for the color red always on display.
While Marilee picked up the game of golf later in life, she truly fell in love with the game as she played with her family and close friends and fed her competitive spirit. Marilee was the captain of the Round Hill Women's Golf Association and holds the distinction of being the only member of her family to have a hole-in-one, even though she didn't see the ball go in the hole.
Marilee's family asks that in lieu of flowers any donations be made in Marilee's name to your favorite charity
, the Assistance League of Diablo Valley, or Alzheimer's Association
