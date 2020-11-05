Marilou PolitoFeb. 8, 1934 - Oct. 29, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAMarilou C. Polito passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home in Oakland at the age of 86. A native of Oakland, Marilou was the beloved wife of 53 years to the late Lawrence A. Polito. They settled to raise a family not very far from the Oakland neighborhood Marilou was raised in.Born February 8, 1934 to the late Adelbert and Lucia Sigwart (both Oakland natives themselves), Marilou attended Holy Names High School and then went on to earn her nursing degree from the Providence School of Nursing in Oakland. While she was extremely proud of being a nurse at Providence Hospital for several years, she was most proud of the reason why she ultimately retired from nursing early – to start her own family.Marilou would be the first one to say her most consequential accomplishment by far was becoming a loving mother of 4 and a cherished grandmother of 9. Family was her passion and she relished any and all opportunity to share her time with those she loved the most. Her selfless devotion to family was unparalleled, which made her the most ideal, caring mother one could ever ask for in this life. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.Marilou is survived by her four children: Lawrence Polito (Debbie), Stephen Polito, Linda Murphy (Tim), and David Polito (Julie). She was a generous and doting grandmother to Trevor, Daniel, Lauren, Julia, Michael, Emily, Amanda, Megan, and Nicholas.A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6th starting at 5:00 PM at Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA, followed by a rosary at 6:00 PM.Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7th at 9:30 AM at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Oakland.