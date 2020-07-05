Marilyn AmaralMarch 6, 1947 - June 15, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAMarilyn Rae Amaral (Ruiz), of Antioch, CA, passed away on Monday, June 15th at the age of 73.Marilyn was born to parents Joseph and Lucille Ruiz on March 6th in Oakland, CA. She was the oldest of two siblings and attended San Leandro High School. Marilyn is survived by her husband Steve Amaral, son, Paul, daughters, Sheila, Debbie and Kathy, grandchildren, Steven, Alannah, Jacob, Michael, and Joseph, and one great-grandson, Martin.Marilyn helped run the family-owned business for many years. She went on to work at several businesses helping with bookkeeping and accounting. She was an avid quilter and created many beautiful pieces of work for her family and friends. What Marilyn enjoyed most was spending time with family, shopping, and summer vacations at Pinecrest, CA.Memorial contributions made in Marilyn's name can be submitted to Shepherd's Gate in Livermore California.