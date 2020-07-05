1/
Marilyn Amaral
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Amaral
March 6, 1947 - June 15, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Marilyn Rae Amaral (Ruiz), of Antioch, CA, passed away on Monday, June 15th at the age of 73.
Marilyn was born to parents Joseph and Lucille Ruiz on March 6th in Oakland, CA. She was the oldest of two siblings and attended San Leandro High School. Marilyn is survived by her husband Steve Amaral, son, Paul, daughters, Sheila, Debbie and Kathy, grandchildren, Steven, Alannah, Jacob, Michael, and Joseph, and one great-grandson, Martin.
Marilyn helped run the family-owned business for many years. She went on to work at several businesses helping with bookkeeping and accounting. She was an avid quilter and created many beautiful pieces of work for her family and friends. What Marilyn enjoyed most was spending time with family, shopping, and summer vacations at Pinecrest, CA.
Memorial contributions made in Marilyn's name can be submitted to Shepherd's Gate in Livermore California.


View the online memorial for Marilyn Amaral

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved