Marilyn Ann Sowersby
1943 - 2020
April 7, 1943 - August 1, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
While under hospice care Marilyn passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, after a 4 year battle with COPD. Her husband, Lee, was by her side.
Marilyn was born in Oakland to Jim and Anna Vicari. After graduation from Oakland High School in 1961, she went to work as a Escrow Secretary for Title Insurance and Trust of Oakland, CA.
During the 70s Marilyn took some time off so she could enjoy camping, boating and water skiing. In the 80s she went back to work as a dental assistant for Dr. A. Martin in Concord.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Lee, her special furry companion, Maebelle, sister-in-law, Joanie Thompson, aunt, Ellen Roberge, several nieces, nephews and cousin. At her request there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers a donation to John Muir Health, Pulmonary Rehab, Suite 110, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) 2890 Mitchell Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94598.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
