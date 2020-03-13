|
Marilyn Atwood Terry
OCT 29, 1932 - MAR 6, 2020
Moraga
Marilyn "MAT" beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on MAR 6, 2020. Mat was born to Galt and Lee Atwood and raised in the SF Bay area. She attended Washington State University to obtain a degree as a dental hygienist and enjoyed the profession so much that she decided to go back to school at age 50 to become a licensed DDS.
In 1957, Mat married Thomas J. Terry Jr. They settled in Concord, CA and raised three children together (Jeff, Chris, Robin). While continuing her working career, Mat provided a nuturing home environment, supporting her children's academic and sports activities. Physically active and vibrate, she enjoyed hiking, jogging, tennis, and snow skiing and loved to travel.
After retiring from dentistry, she took on the added role of raising her grandchildren for a number of years. Deeply spiritual in nature, she was active member of the Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church and participated in several mission trips. She is best known for her wonderful smile and positive attitude toward life.
Mat is survived by her children Jeff, Chris, Robin, her grandchildren Christina, Tommy, and her great-grandchild Aleyah. A private family service will be held in her honor.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020