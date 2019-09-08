|
|
Marilyn Callaghan
December 16, 1938 - September 2, 2019
Clayton
A beloved, wife, mother, grandmother great-grandmother and friend, Marilyn Callaghan passed away at home on September 2, 2019 after a courageous fight against cancer.She was 80, and died peacefully surrounded by family.
Marilyn was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 1938.She was raised in Milford, Michigan where she met and married her soulmate, James Callaghan.They started their life in college at Michigan State and were married for nearly 62 years.She and Jim raised 4 children across 6 states, eventually settling in Clayton, California for the past 38 years. After Jim retired, they enjoyed traveling all across the country and globe, making even more lasting friendships. They've maintained friendships from wherever they lived and traveled, as Marilyn never met a stranger or lost a friend. Kindness was in her DNA.
Very active In St Bonaventure Church, Marilyn was involved in many aspects of the church's volunteer organizations, especially the crafting group for years helping keep the food pantry going.She loved to travel, quilt, sew, rug hook, cook, entertain, read, walk, golf, grow herbs, play Words with Friends and volunteer to help others in need. She loved socializing with her neighbors and friends whenever she had a chance.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Jim, her brother Bill, daughters Kathy and Pat (Ben), grandchildren Alison, Bill (Chelsea), Mike (Ashley) and Joe, great-granddaughter Maggie (Bill and Chelsea), and son-in-law Hans. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Eleanor, and her children Michael, Susan and James.
Marilyn loved well and was well-loved. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends all over the world.She is at peace with the Lord and her many departed friends and family.
We want to express our appreciation for East Bay Hospice and the angels who work for them.They were truly a godsend for the family.
In Lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, please make donation to your favorite
charity, East Bay Hospice or take a friend to lunch, make a meal or share a bottle of wine with an old friend, new friend or seldom seen family members.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St Bonaventure Catholic church, 5562 Clayton Road, Clayton CA.
View the online memorial for Marilyn Callaghan
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019