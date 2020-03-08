Home

POWERED BY

Marilyn Claire Fobian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Claire Fobian Obituary
Marilyn Claire Fobian
Formerly of Concord
Marilyn Claire Fobian, 82, went to be with Jesus on February 27, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas. Marilyn was a strong woman of faith in Jesus and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, William Poul Fobian, of 51 years. Marilyn is survived by her sister Nancy Elrick of San Lorenzo, CA, her daughter Lynne Malfitano (Lou) of Weatherford, TX, her son Mark Fobian (Lisa) of Katy, TX, her daughter Carol Pelster (Tom) of Applegate, CA and her 12 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, March 13 at First Lutheran Church, 4000 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA.


View the online memorial for Marilyn Claire Fobian
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -