Marilyn Claire Fobian
Formerly of Concord
Marilyn Claire Fobian, 82, went to be with Jesus on February 27, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas. Marilyn was a strong woman of faith in Jesus and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, William Poul Fobian, of 51 years. Marilyn is survived by her sister Nancy Elrick of San Lorenzo, CA, her daughter Lynne Malfitano (Lou) of Weatherford, TX, her son Mark Fobian (Lisa) of Katy, TX, her daughter Carol Pelster (Tom) of Applegate, CA and her 12 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, March 13 at First Lutheran Church, 4000 Concord Blvd, Concord, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020