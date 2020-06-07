Marilyn "Bunny" Desmond
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn "Bunny" Desmond
Nov. 11, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Born in Michigan in 1932, Marilyn was one of four children; she had two sisters and one brother. She married Gerald Desmond in 1951, and they raised seven children.
Marilyn, nicknamed "Bunny" in childhood, loved music and dancing. She played the violin in high school, in the Fremont-Newark Philharmonic, and with the Fremont Senior Center "Young at Heart" dance band.
She loved handwork, especially knitting and crocheting, and enjoyed being with her children and their families.
An avid bike rider, she spent many days riding around Fremont, shopping, as well as getting in a good workout.
She enjoyed volunteering in many organizations, especially in her later years. She was president of the Fremont Chapter of AARP and accomplished many things on the Fremont Senior Committee.
Education was a big priority in Marilyn's life. She was her high school valedictorian in 1950. She had a full-ride scholarship to Michigan State University. After one year there, she married and then returned to college after the children were raised. She treasured every class she took from Ohlone College.
Beloved by her family, she is survived by her children Timothy Desmond (June), Eileen Geddings (Jim), Sharon Shields (Art), Rosemary Pershe (Bob), Gerald Desmond (Nora), Kathleen Desmond, and Kevin Desmond (Michelle), thirteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Desmond.


View the online memorial for Marilyn "Bunny" Desmond



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved