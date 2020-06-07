Marilyn "Bunny" DesmondNov. 11, 1932 - May 18, 2020Resident of FremontBorn in Michigan in 1932, Marilyn was one of four children; she had two sisters and one brother. She married Gerald Desmond in 1951, and they raised seven children.Marilyn, nicknamed "Bunny" in childhood, loved music and dancing. She played the violin in high school, in the Fremont-Newark Philharmonic, and with the Fremont Senior Center "Young at Heart" dance band.She loved handwork, especially knitting and crocheting, and enjoyed being with her children and their families.An avid bike rider, she spent many days riding around Fremont, shopping, as well as getting in a good workout.She enjoyed volunteering in many organizations, especially in her later years. She was president of the Fremont Chapter of AARP and accomplished many things on the Fremont Senior Committee.Education was a big priority in Marilyn's life. She was her high school valedictorian in 1950. She had a full-ride scholarship to Michigan State University. After one year there, she married and then returned to college after the children were raised. She treasured every class she took from Ohlone College.Beloved by her family, she is survived by her children Timothy Desmond (June), Eileen Geddings (Jim), Sharon Shields (Art), Rosemary Pershe (Bob), Gerald Desmond (Nora), Kathleen Desmond, and Kevin Desmond (Michelle), thirteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Desmond.