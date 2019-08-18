|
Marilyn Diane Allard
June 27, 1941 - August 11, 2019
Longtime Former Resident of Alamo
Diane Allard, age 78, died with her family by her side in Pleasanton, CA.
From her birth to her passing, Diane lit up people's lives with her infectious smile, fun loving disposition and ability to always see the good in people.
Remembering her love are her husband of 54 years, Mike, her son Mike and his wife Wendy, her son Scott and his wife Amy, her daughter Kelly, three grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristina and Ava Allard, her brother Skeeter and his wife Angie and many amazing nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville. A reception will immediately follow in the St. Isidore Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Diane may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church for St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Kindly join us in the celebration of Diane's life.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019