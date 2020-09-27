Marilyn Eileen RanneyAugust 24, 1937 - September 17, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAThis is the story of Marilyn Eileen Ranney. Marilyn could be best described as ornery, but with a big heart for her family and friends.Marilyn's story starts on August 24, 1937, the seventh child of nine born to Mabel and John Hiebert. She was born in Tacoma Park, Maryland. Her family lived in Virginia, outside of Fredericksburg. The family moved to Humboldt County, California in the summer of 1947. Marilyn married the love of her life, Willard Roy Ranney, when she was just 15, on December 19, 1952. Marilyn and Willard had three children, Candace, Willard, and Pamela.Due to Willard becoming ill from working in the Samoa sawmill and having to be in a warmer climate, the family moved to Modesto, California, for about five years. While in Modesto, Marilyn continued her last three years of high school education, obtaining, after much hard work, her high school diploma that she was very proud of. The family eventually moved to Contra Costa County in 1969, where Marilyn and Willard lived the rest of their lives. Marilyn had an affinity with numbers and worked for various companies as a bookkeeper.Three things were very important to Marilyn: God. Her faith was paramount to her. She was a Seventh-Day Adventist, and she taught Sabbath School and helped out with Vacation Bible School.Family. Spending time with the extended family and having the family together for all holidays. She loved to host family reunions so the cousins knew each other well. She made sure her children had a Christian education, attended summer camp, and had music lessons. Marilyn always wanted to learn to play the piano. Her family did not have the financial means or desire for her to obtain that wish, so she inflicted piano lessons on her three children. She suffered through all the practice sessions, including Chopsticks, and attended all the recitals that we had. Although none of us became great pianists, we all benefited from those lessons. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant everything to her. The other part of her family that was so important to her was her cats. Mom always had a cat as a member of the family. She wished nothing more than to actually hug a wild cat.Patriotism. Her love for her country was very strong. Patriotic songs were her favorite to listen to. She could not carry a tune, but she always sang along. She almost always had her flag out to be seen.Marilyn was also generous in supporting financially to the various police departments and fire stations in the areas where she lived. And she always contributed to the San Francisco Zoo.If you had a meal at Marilyn and Willard's house, you could expect great food that Marilyn prepared, and that she would make you feel very welcome. She was the consummate hostess, more concerned about your needs than eating dinner herself. She made great banana nut bread, apple scrapple, loaves of bread, cakes, and there was always a homemade cookie waiting for you to enjoy.Marilyn, Momma, Mea, will always be missed by her children, Candace, Willard, and Pamela; her grandchildren, Nicole, Benjamin, Cassandra, Natasha, Melissa, Christopher, Will, Jonathon, Suzanna, Victoria, and Caleb; her great-grandchildren, Tristen, Bailey, Taylor, Jaxson, Austin, Kyla, Kaylee, Abigail, Charlotte, and Annalycea; and the rest of her extended family. Marilyn's husband, Willard Roy Ranney precedes her in death.A private committal service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.