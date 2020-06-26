Marilyn G. WellmanNov. 25, 1925 - June 2, 2020Resident of Union City(previously Alameda)Born in Bronx, New York, Marilyn left home at the age of 19 after marrying the love of her life, Hale, who preceded her in death. After many moves around the country, they settled in Alameda and resided there for nearly 50 years.Marilyn retired from J.C. Penney in Alameda after 33 years. She was a member of Alameda Oak Leaf Chapter #8, Order of the Eastern Star. She was Past Matron and Secretary of Carita Chapter #115, Grand Electa and Deputy Grand Matron for the California Grand Chapter. She resided at the Masonic Home in Union City for her last 9 years.Marilyn leaves behind her children Bill II (Sue), Roda Lee Myers (Jan), and was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Jane Kowalewski (Steve). She was grandmother to Michael, Kristine, Bill III, Kirsten, Sheena, and Ashley, and great-grandmother to ten.Memorial service will be held at a later date.Donations may be made to the California Eastern Star Scholarship Fund or Alameda Meals on Wheels.