Marilyn GiseJuly 17, 1933 - April 7, 2020Resident of Los Altos, CA.Long time Mt. Eden High School teacher, Marilyn Gise, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 at the age of 86 at her home in Acacia Creek, Union City, CA. Born to Carl and Lillian Gise in Los Angeles, CA. where Marilyn spent her youth until entering Occidental College where she graduated in 1956. Post Occidental, Marilyn attended graduate school earning her Master's Degree in Science at Stanford University.Marilyn's first teaching assignment was in an 8th grade General Science class in Southern California. She returned to the bay area the following year where she found her true calling as a high school science teacher at Tennyson High School In 1961 Marilyn moved to Mt. Eden High School which had recently opened where she remained for 38 years until her retirement in 1999.At 4'8" Marilyn epitomized the adage "Good things come in small packages"..Her classroom was one of interaction and hands-on activities. She also served as Chair of the Science Department for 25 years, as Chair of the Hayward Unified School District Secondary Curriculum Council and a Mentor. In addition she was instrumental in developing the design for the Hayward Shorelline Interpretive Center in the mid 170s and 80s.After retirement she served as President of Scholarships, Inc.and was active in AAUW.At her request, no services will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to Scholarships, Inc., 96 Sunset Educations Center, 22100 Princeton Street, Hayward, CA. 94541