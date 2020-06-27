Marilyn GoellerAugust 8, 1938 - February 15, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.Marilyn died in Walnut Creek, the town she called home for 55 years. Known for her keen curiosity and genuine interest in others, she lived a life rich with adventure & special connections.Marilyn grew up in Wichita, KS and entertained her own children with memories of breaking her arm playing Big Bad Wolf with her brother Bob, visiting a Dude Ranch, tasty meals cooked by her mom & a wedding for her dog. In 1956 she headed to Stanford. Decades later she fondly recalled her research on the wandervogels, doing Swedish gymnastics and the stunning beauty of the campus. In the late 50's, Ted Goeller (Wichita native & Harvard student), asked Marilyn for a date after reading about her in the newspaper. After one date, she knew she would marry him. And they did - marrying in August 1960 before moving to Walnut Creek.She devoted herself to giving Gretchen, Christie, Kim & Steve a childhood of special memories (roller skating inside, fondue parties, Easter coffeecakes, beekeeping, spelunking & exploring the U.S. in the family car). While she loved her children fiercely, she fostered independence. She never asked to see report cards, had her kids manage their homework & often sent them to play outside until she rang the kitchen bell when the sun came down. She researched Black & Chinese history in CA at the Oakland Museum, assisted refugees at the Center for New Americans & fostered a love of books at Friends of the San Francisco Public Libraries.Marilyn and her friends formed a gourmet group in the '70s, cooking international dishes for 20+ years. She also liked novelty in family meals, forever clipping interesting recipes (Tuna Meets a Pizza). Holidays were abundant with family traditions & birthdays celebrated with homemade cake/ice cream. Hiking was a favorite activity, and Shell Ridge was a destination she never tired of. In 1996 she joined Coastwalk to hike 1,155 miles (Oregon - Mexico). The 112-day hike promoted a beloved cause - keeping the coast open to the public. Later in life, Marilyn & Ted explored Japan, Zimbabwe, Germany, England, Ireland & Italy. They participated in Not in Our Town: Hate Has No Home Here & enjoyed Mt. Shadow Film Society's independent films.Marilyn shared a sense of adventure & generous spirit with grandchildren Carter, Anna, Lily, Ted, Sam & Jack, - visiting museums, cooking up culinary creations & playing games. She cherished Christie's boyfriend Bob, Kim's husband Mark & Steve's wife Mina. She adored furry friends, from childhood dog Che-wee to family dogs, Tibby and Chu-Chee and her kid's dogs: Michi, Shiloh, Shadow & Dodger.It was a crushing loss when Ted, her constant companion, died in 2015. In her last years, Marilyn said how much home and family meant to her, and these years overflowed with special outings, celebrations and visits with her kids/grandkids. Her health took a turn in January, but her family was by her side to watch movies, read favorite books and enjoy her companionship every day until she passed. Marilyn faced these last weeks with unwavering grace, sweetness & courage. She was deeply loved and cherished & will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.