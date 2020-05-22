Marilyn Joan Zecher
August 22, 1939 - May 12, 2020
Long Time Resident of Alameda
Marilyn Joan (Mathieson) Zecher passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 after battling cancer. She was preceded in death by her father and mother (John and Eola Mathieson) and her childhood sweetheart and loving husband Harold Louis Zecher of 45 years. She was a loving and devoted mother of Hal Zecher (deceased), Cindy Zecher (Mike Perez) and Steve Zecher (Anne Marie), mother-in-law to Mary Wehr Elkins (Kevin), and sister of Jack Mathieson (Sue) of Alameda. She was so proud of her grandchildren Megan Zecher, Josie Zecher, Kevin, Matt, Hannah and Sam Elkins. Marilyn was the cousin of Joan Pearson Dyer (Lloyd deceased), Mark Mathieson (Elaine), and Scott Mathieson (Betsy). Marilyn was a loving Aunt of JC Mathieson (Jill), Julie Mathieson Kopple (Erich), Brandon Zecher (Jenny), Brandi, Zachary, and Matthew Zecher and is also survived by many cousins, grand nieces and nephews, and a host of friends who loved her for her generosity and support.
Marilyn was born in Alameda on August 22, 1939 and graduated from Alameda High School. She worked part time for the Alameda Unified School District for over 20 years and devoted her life to the community she loved so dearly. Marilyn was honored in 1994 with the Alameda Woman of the Year Award. She was an active member of various local organizations throughout her life including the Alameda Elks Lodge No. 1015, Alameda Hospitality Club, Alameda Welfare Council, Boy Scouts, Children's Hospital Branches of Oakland, Clara Barton Foundation, Girl Scouts, Alameda Girls Club/Girls Inc., North American Benefit Association, UN and MU Chapter of P.E.O. Sisterhood, and PTA to name a few. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your charity of choice or to Garden Branch Children's Hospital Branches, Inc. @ The CHORI Campus, 5700 Martin Luther King Jr. Way T-2, Oakland, CA 94609.
There will be a private viewing for family and friends. Entombment Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. For more information, contact Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.