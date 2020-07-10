1/
Marilyn Joyce Brookman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Joyce Brookman
Oct. 8, 1932 - July 4, 2020
Carmel
Marilyn Joyce Brookman (Popovich) passed away peacefully at her home in Carmel, California on July 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 87. Marilyn was born in Chico, California on October 8, 1932. She helped run Strickland Plumbing in Seaside, California with her first husband, Ken Strickland. She and her late husband, Anthony Brookman, lived in Walnut Creek and Carmel, California. Marilyn was a kind, generous and beautiful woman and she will be missed immensely by her family and friends. She is survived by a son, Terry Strickland and wife Kelly of Seaside, California; a daughter, Cheryl Stewart and husband Tom of Carmel, California; a brother, Mark Popovich of Seaside, California; and her nieces, Sheila Smith, Natalie Afflerback, Montye Puma, and Lisa Munoz. Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her beloved late husband, Anthony Brookman at the San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey, California. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for Marilyn Joyce Brookman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved