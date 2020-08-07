Marilyn Kay Falchi
June 19, 2020
Resident of Ventura, CA
Marilyn Kay Falchi, our beautiful and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away on June 19, 2020. Marilyn brought joy and love to everyone she knew and met throughout her life. Her ease with conversation and spirited personality would captivate anyone she would meet. She generously gave of her time, talents and gifts to family and friends holding each in a special place in her compassionate, boundless and loving heart. Marilyn was truly loved and will be missed by all of us.
She was born Marilyn Kay Fretland, March 14, 1947 in Eugene, Oregon to Kay and Esther Fretland. She was raised with four siblings in El Cerrito, CA and attended El Cerrito High School. In 1964 she married Mike McGowan and had three children, Mark, Mindy and Matt. After they divorced, Marilyn went to work for her dad's real estate business in El Cerrito. In 1977 Marilyn married her second husband, a talented chef named Guy Falchi. Together they established several restaurants throughout East Bay, Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, CA. Undaunted by their busy restaurant schedules they conceived and raised their daughter, Ashton. After Guy's death in 1996, Marilyn and Ashton moved to Elk Grove, CA where Marilyn worked as a Realtor with Century 21 Noel David Realty in Fair Oaks. She also found time to travel to Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In 2003 Marilyn married her third husband, David Cesca. Later that year Marilyn, Dave and Ashton moved to Goleta, CA when Dave took a job at UCSB. They finally settled in Ventura, where Marilyn retired and fashioned a comfortable and welcoming home. A fabulous cook, she always delighted friends and family with her amazing recipes. And consistently fashionable, she sported stylish clothing, jewelry and home decorations. Marilyn and Dave also enjoyed numerous road trips throughout the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Rockies, Mid-West, and Canada.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Kay and Esther Fretland, second husband, Guy Falchi, sisters, Gayle and Theresa Fretland and brother, Ronald Fretland. Marilyn is survived by her husband, David Cesca, daughter, Ashton Falchi Arroyo, former husband, Mike McGowan, daughter, Mindy DeMain, sons, Mark and Matt McGowan, step-son, Daniel Cesca, step-daughter, Emily Cesca, step-son, AJ Vernet, grandchildren, Quinn and Nico Arroyo, granddaughter, Blake DeMain, grandsons, Tanner DeMain, Ryan and Tyler McGowan, granddaughters, Gabrielle and Lauren McGowan, step-grandson, Emory Cesca, brothers, Kenneth and Erik Fretland, nephews, Cory, Foster and Zachary Fretland and nieces, Marissa Radney-Bruce and Lindsey Burrage.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
