Marilyn Laverne Prentice
Oct 3, 1928 - Jul 17, 2019
Belgrade, Montana
Marilyn Laverne Prentice, 90, of Belgrade, MT, formerly of Oakland, CA, passed away at Mountain View Care Center in Bozeman, MT on July 17, 2019. Marilyn was born October 3, 1928 to Harry and Helen (Kearney) Barger in Oakland, CA, where she was raised and educated, graduating from Fremont High School. Marilyn and her sister went on to work as telephone operators for Pacific Bell in San Francisco. She loved dressing up and taking the ferry ride over to work in the city. She married twice, and from her second marriage she had two boys Cory and Todd. Marilyn's entire life was spent in Oakland, apart from the last six years in Montana to be close to her son Todd and family. She lived in the same home on Brookdale Avenue for 78 years. Marilyn was a member of the St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Oakland. She loved gardening and was a member of several gardening clubs. She especially loved Dalia's. She was an avid sport's fan, especially loved football and never missed watching the Oakland Raiders. She had cherished memories of her many trips to the California Coast and the Redwood forest. Marilyn can best be described as a people person. She always made the time to listen to other's problems or worries and could be counted upon for support. She was genuinely liked by everyone and especially loved by her family. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her son Cory; brothers Joe and Harold; sister Virginia and her nephew Doug. She is survived by her son Todd and wife Diana Prentice of Belgrade, MT; granddaughter Hunter Blodgett of Butte, MT; nephew Mark Rodricks of Las Vegas; niece Megan Barger of San Leandro; Shawn and Kelly Allen of Livermore; friend Charlie Den-Dekker of MT; many grandchildren; nieces and nephews and beloved friends. A Celebration of Marilyn's Life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Prentice Smith Family Estate in Montana. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019