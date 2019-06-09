Marilyn Lee Athenour

April 8, 1929 - May 27, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Marilyn Lee Athenour passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 90. She touched many lives with her gentle and caring spirit. She was an amazing mom, wife, grandma, aunt, neighbor, and friend.

A native of Livermore, Marilyn graduated from Livermore High School in 1947, and maintained lifelong friendships with many of her high school friends. Shortly after graduating, she married Ralph Vargas. Their son Karl was born shortly thereafter. Heartbreakingly, Ralph was killed in a CHP motorcycle accident when Karl was two years old. Five years after losing Ralph, she reconnected with an old friend who had returned from the service – that friend was Robert Athenour of Sunol. They married shortly thereafter in 1957. They bought their first home together in Pleasanton and lived there for more than 60 years. Lots of great memories were made in that home!

Marilyn loved young people and cherished her job as a teacher's aide and health services liaison in the Pleasanton public schools. She believed each student had unique qualities, gifts and strengths, and she brought out the best in each of "her kids." Marilyn enjoyed being a mom, grandma (to her grandchildren and her grand-dogs), painting with watercolors, drawing, singing in the choir, reading good books, and family vacations with her kids and grandkids.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her daughter, Anne Athenour Martin (Eric) of Pleasanton, son, Tom Athenour (Jill) of Evergreen, CO, and daughter in law, Laurinda Vargas of Oakdale. She leaves behind six grandchildren; Jenna Martin, Michael Martin, Daniel Athenour, Kate Athenour, Katherine Vargas and Lara Collingsworth (Jason), two great grandchildren, Kevin and Kiera Travis, and several nieces and nephews.

Her son, Karl Michael Vargas of Oakdale, predeceased her last year. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Charlotte Culford, and her beloved sister, Joan Rien.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Valley Community Church in Pleasanton, June 28 at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Valley Humane Society or the Make A Wish Greater Bay Area organization.

She will be loved and remembered forever in our hearts.





