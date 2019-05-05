|
Marilyn Money Walker
Jan. 2, 1929 - Apr. 22, 2019
Resident of Concord
Marilyn Money Walker, a long-time resident of Concord, lived to age 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Adrian Lennox Walker. She is survived by her children Nancy Walker Chavez of Fremont, Neal Walker of Concord, and Kate Walker of Madison, Wisconsin, her grandchildren R. Dalton Chavez, Dylan Chavez, Kelly Chrismer, Wendy Walker, and her great-granddaughter Addison Chrismer. Marilyn's creative flare was revealed in every endeavor. She earned a bachelor's degree in art and music, was an accomplished calligrapher, cartoonist, pianist, flautist, swim instructor, Gravenstein apple pie baker, pioneer woman and homemaker. She will always be remembered for her quirky sense of humor, being a good sport, and as fun-loving "Gram." In keeping with her celebratory nature and love of a good party, we raise a glass of champagne in honor of Marilyn/Mom/Gram/Mare and toast a spirited long life beautifully lived.
Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019