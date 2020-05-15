Marilyn MorrisonDanvilleMarilyn Louise Morrison passed away peacefully on January 17th, after saying she was blessed to have such a loving family, especially all her grandchildren. She was raised in a home on the south side of Danville located where the Lucky supermarket is now. Only a few redwood trees remain to reveal its former location. Her childhood home boasted one of the first swimming pools in the valley and hosted many family and community parties. Throughout her life she continued to love to host parties for family and friends both in Danville, and their cabin in Tahoe, where they enjoyed skiing in the winter and boating in the summer.Her great grandfather, Leo Norris, settled in San Ramon after emigrating by covered wagon, part of the way with the Donner Party. He purchased a league of land from J.M. Amador in 1850 and built the first frame house in the San Ramon Valley. Her father was a very successful civil engineer who built roads, bridges and canals in the western U.S. and Afghanistan, and also farmed/ranched 2000 acres in Tassajara, where she loved to ride her horse and help work the cattle.She met and married Don Morrison, the love of her life, and spent the next 57 years with him until his death in 2015. Together they built a successful business, Studio Blue Reprographics, which is still in the family. Marilyn is greatly missed by her son Kurt Morrison, daughter Wendy Betty, brother Leo Lynch, six grandchildren, and many other friends and family.