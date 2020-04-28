Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn O'Brien


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn O'Brien Obituary
Marilyn O'Brien
July 4, 1928 - April 24, 2020
Cincinnati
Marilyn O'Brien (Kilcoyne), 91, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away April 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. O'Brien. She is survived by her son, John O'Brien (Cincinnati, OH); daughter, Joan Leone (Danville, CA); step-daughters Mary Keating (Denver, CO) and Caron O'Brien (Forest Park, IL). She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick O'Brien, and her sister, Joan Cararra. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the . She will be laid to rest near her husband Ray at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.


View the online memorial for Marilyn O'Brien
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -