|
|
Marilyn O'Brien
July 4, 1928 - April 24, 2020
Cincinnati
Marilyn O'Brien (Kilcoyne), 91, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away April 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. O'Brien. She is survived by her son, John O'Brien (Cincinnati, OH); daughter, Joan Leone (Danville, CA); step-daughters Mary Keating (Denver, CO) and Caron O'Brien (Forest Park, IL). She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick O'Brien, and her sister, Joan Cararra. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the . She will be laid to rest near her husband Ray at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
View the online memorial for Marilyn O'Brien
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020