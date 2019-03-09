Marilyn Schwartz Hicks

Sept. 1, 1935 ~ Feb. 17, 2019

Resident of San Leandro, CA

Marilyn was born in Oakland, She died at home in San Leandro after a short illness with lung cancer. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Wilma; niece, Dianna; great nephews, Patrick & Matthew; granddaughter, Caitlin and great granddaughter, Reece. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher.

Marilyn met and married her husband, Fletcher ,in 1966. Both worked for the school district in Oakland. Fletcher as an English Professor and Marilyn in the business department of Peralta Community College.

Marilyn and Fletcher enjoyed traveling and music. The stories of their many travels will remain a wonderful memory to all of us.

Marilyn was a wonderful, loving person who always took care of others first. She loved to read, watch good movies, listen to music, and participate in her church activities.

She was a good friend to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 am; at Bethel Presbyterian Church,





