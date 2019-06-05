|
|
Marilyn Sue Finson
Pleasant Hill, CA
Marilyn was born on May 18, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to Norman and Norma Lemon. She attended public schools and then went on to college at Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri where she met Harry L. Finson. They were married on February 21, 1953. She became a medical technologist and spent many years working in the medical field. They had three sons, Steven, Eric & Brian Finson. She was very proud of her four grandchildren Sean, Christopher, Terry Lee, & Andrea Finson. Harry passed away on June 14, 2001. Marilyn was active at Hillcrest Congregational Church and enjoyed reading & all kinds of handiwork. Donations to Hillcrest Church or would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Marilyn Sue Finson
Published in East Bay Times on June 5, 2019