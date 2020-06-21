Marilyn Sutton
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Sutton
Oct. 9, 1928 - June 9, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Marilyn Ruth Sutton, 91 of San Leandro, CA, formerly of Alameda, CA, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born to the late Gunnar and Alvera (Thein) Anderson on October 9, 1928. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert J. Sutton, her sister Sally Schaufele, and brother William Anderson.
Marilyn was the consummate homemaker who loved to bake, garden, sew, paint, and craft. She was known as the "Cookie Lady" in the neighborhood for always having fresh baked cookies to share. She enjoyed baking cakes for her neighbors' birthdays and special occasions – always remembering what their favorite flavor was. Marilyn cherished the simple pleasures of life such as walking with her beloved husband Bob along the San Leandro Marina as well as visiting with folks chatting about days gone by. Marilyn was an avid reader of all books but had a fondness for history and biographies. Her passion for the family history led her on many quests resulting in binders full of information to pass on. She enjoyed attending local theater, plays, operas, and traveling the U.S.
Marilyn had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church. As her health waned, she was very appreciative of her home visits by members who served her communion, fellowship, and prayer.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Robert (Gloria) Fletcher, Karen (Michael) Trent, Kathleen Truitt, William (Lisa) Fletcher; grandchildren Heather, Todd, Hayley, Amanda, Alicia, great-grandchildren Dominic, Bradley, Nicholas, Brielle, sister Nancy and brother in law Bill Dowd, and numerous relatives and close friends.
No service is scheduled at this time due to COVID-19 policies. Family and friends will be notified once restrictions are lifted.


View the online memorial for Marilyn Sutton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved