Marilyn SuttonOct. 9, 1928 - June 9, 2020Resident of San LeandroMarilyn Ruth Sutton, 91 of San Leandro, CA, formerly of Alameda, CA, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born to the late Gunnar and Alvera (Thein) Anderson on October 9, 1928. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert J. Sutton, her sister Sally Schaufele, and brother William Anderson.Marilyn was the consummate homemaker who loved to bake, garden, sew, paint, and craft. She was known as the "Cookie Lady" in the neighborhood for always having fresh baked cookies to share. She enjoyed baking cakes for her neighbors' birthdays and special occasions – always remembering what their favorite flavor was. Marilyn cherished the simple pleasures of life such as walking with her beloved husband Bob along the San Leandro Marina as well as visiting with folks chatting about days gone by. Marilyn was an avid reader of all books but had a fondness for history and biographies. Her passion for the family history led her on many quests resulting in binders full of information to pass on. She enjoyed attending local theater, plays, operas, and traveling the U.S.Marilyn had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church. As her health waned, she was very appreciative of her home visits by members who served her communion, fellowship, and prayer.Marilyn is survived by her children, Robert (Gloria) Fletcher, Karen (Michael) Trent, Kathleen Truitt, William (Lisa) Fletcher; grandchildren Heather, Todd, Hayley, Amanda, Alicia, great-grandchildren Dominic, Bradley, Nicholas, Brielle, sister Nancy and brother in law Bill Dowd, and numerous relatives and close friends.No service is scheduled at this time due to COVID-19 policies. Family and friends will be notified once restrictions are lifted.