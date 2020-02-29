|
Marilyn Wilson Webb
03/01/38 - 02/12/20
Resident of Fremont
Marilyn Webb passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 81 due to complications from a long illness.
Marilyn was born in Chicago, Illinois to John and Evelyn Wilson. She lived in St. Louis, Missouri and Omaha, Nebraska before settling in California as a child. She graduated from San Leandro High School, class of 1956.
Marilyn graduated with a degree in history from the University of California, Berkeley class of 1960. Marilyn worked as a school teacher and for the California Department of Employment at Ohlone College and in Fremont before retiring in 1995. She then volunteered at Fremont Adult School teaching English as a second language.
Marilyn was a member of the Fremont Candle Lighters, the Tri-City Women's Club, the P.T.A. and the Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women for over 40 years. Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and world travel. She especially enjoyed her travels to Russia, Tibet and Europe.
Marilyn was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn Wilson, her father, John Wilson and her loving husband and high school sweetheart, George Webb. Marilyn is survived by her brother Lee Wilson of Oakland, CA her son Mark Webb of Sunnyvale, CA her son Marlin Webb of Seattle, WA and her nephew William Wilson of Lafayette, CA.
Funeral services will be private. Interment to follow at Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in her memory to .
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 29, 2020