Marilyn Wright
September 13, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Marilyn Wright (77). Our beloved mother, sister and friend passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 in Pleasanton, CA. This is the town she loved and called home for almost 50 years. Marilyn loved being a mom and was happiest chatting in a crowd of people and making connections. She loved entertaining friends, gardening, and traveling. She is survived by her daughter Laura, sons Stephen and Michael (Adrienne), sister Sue Vaughn and three beautiful grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. There will be a celebration of Marilyn's life this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to AMADOR VALLEY SCHOLARSHIPS, INC. at 4764 Harrison St., Pleasanton, CA 94566.


Published in East Bay Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 26, 2020.
