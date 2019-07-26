|
|
Marilyn Y. DeFord "nee" Meyers
February 1, 1938 ~ May 26, 2019
Oakland, CA Resident Since 1995
In Loving Memory of Marylyn
She Was a Free Spirit from Milwaukee, WI.
She lived in San Jose & Campbell for 22 years.
Worked & retired from Oakland Private Industry Council.
Survived by 3 of her 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, 5 siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins. All love and miss her dearly.
Please join family, friends in Celebrating Marylyn's life, at 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell Community Center, Rm C35 Aug. 17, 2019 1 pm–5 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019