|
|
Marina Benavides Castro
Oct. 14, 1928 - Feb. 17, 2019
San Ramon, CA
Marina Castro answered the call of her Lord Jesus on Feb.17, 2019. She is survived by sister Miriam & her adult children along with nine grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Marina immigrated to America in 1961 with her husband (predeceased) and first three children. She was the matriarch of a loving family whose guiding light will forever shine in their hearts.
A Rosary will be held at St. Finn Barr Catholic Church in San Francisco at 4pm on Sunday, Feb.24, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Monday, Feb.25, 2019 at St. Finn Barr prior to her burial at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma.
View the online memorial for Marina Benavides Castro
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019