Marina C. Amaguin
Alameda
Marina C. Amaguin, 87, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, at Highland Hospital. Born on February 12, 1932, in Negros Occidental, Philippines, Marina lived in Alameda for nearly 50 years.
It is with love that Marina is remembered and celebrated. Deepest and heartfelt appreciation from the Amaguin, Cango, Cosas, and Ruiz families for the continued prayers and support.
During her early life in the Philippines, Marina and her family witnessed and survived the WWII Japanese occupation. She graduated from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila with a degree in pharmacy. She emigrated to the US at age 37, where she found a new life.
She loved and married Jose Amaguin. When their daughter, Jocelyn, was only 4 years old, Marina was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Ever the fighter, she defeated the disease after making a pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.
In 1995, Marina's beloved Jose passed. Carrying on with grace, Marina worked for the Oakland Marriott for 20 years where she touched people's lives. A lover of fun and laughter, Marina could often be found playing bingo and trying to win big at the casino.
Marina was a kindred spirit to all. Whether through making beautiful dresses for family, cooking kutsinta for loved ones, or playfully teasing others (especially David, her Sonny) with a sly smile and knowing glance, she created a sense of belonging and acceptance.
Memorial contributions in Marina's name can be made to the Sanctuary of Lourdes. (www.lourdes-france.org)
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019