Marino RubioJuly 11, 1925 - June 21, 2020Resident of Hayward, CAMarino Rubio, a native of Hayward, California, passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 94. Adored by all who knew him, Marino was a kind and compassionate man who loved to cook, listen to music, garden, and most of all spend time around the dinner table telling stories, laughing, and enjoying a great meal with his family.The youngest of eight siblings, Marino grew up in the loving home of his parents Juan Rubio and Carmen Cañada Rubio, who in 1920 left Salamanca, Spain to settle in California. At the age of 18, Marino enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1943 to 1946. A veteran of the WWII Landing Craft Infantry, Marino was a signalman aboard LCI-366, which earned five battle stars for completing several key campaigns in the Pacific.Marino was a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. After 34 years with the U.S. Post Office, he owned and operated several successful hotel gift shops together with his beloved wife Elizabeth Anne, who passed away in 2001. During their retirement, Marino and Anne spent many happy years at Sun City Anthem, in Henderson Nevada. Eventually returning to his home town of Hayward in 2016, Marino lived at Casa Sandoval, where he enjoyed the company of his family and friends during his final years.Marino was preceded in death by his wife Anne, his parents, his sisters Gertrude Plutte, Josephine Zazo, Marina Rubio, and brothers Frank, Joseph, and John Rubio.He is survived by his sister Beatrice Rivera, daughters Candice Rubio and Jerri Carmo, sons Michael, Dennis, and Martin Carmo, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Casa Sandoval for providing Marino such loving care and assistance during his time there. In addition, much appreciation goes to Bridge Hospice, who along with Casa Sandoval ensured Marino a safe and tranquil transition through life.Marino was laid to rest at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward, CA. Services were private due to current health concerns.