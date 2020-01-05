|
Mario Alfaro
May 24, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Mario Alfaro passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve with his beloved wife and kids at his bedside. He will always be in our hearts. Mario was born in Pittsburg and was the second oldest of 7 children born to Enrique and Zoila Alfaro. He attended Pittsburg High School before serving 22 years in the U.S. Air Force where he served two tours in Vietnam and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He went on to a second career as a Maintenance Forman at the USS-Posco Steel Mill in Pittsburg, before retiring in 1996. Mario loved telling jokes, travelling, John Wayne movies, Mac's Old House, a glass of wine, and sharing joyful moments with his wife and family.
Mario led a simple life in his last few years; he and his wife spent their afternoons watching boats pass by on the river. They enjoyed their morning walks at the mall with their group of friends, and annual trips to reunite with their friends from the AC-119 Gunship Association.
Mario was welcomed into our Lords grace by his mother and father, as well as by his brother Thomas, sister, Henrietta, first wife, Betty, and his son Oscar. Mario is survived by his soulmate, Thelma; and by his devoted children; Tonna, Roberto, Frank, Claudia, Aldo, Irene, Dawn, Thelmy, Michelle, Tony; his siblings, Lydia, Mary Ellen, Luis, Martha; and his grandchildren Austin, Chloe, Autumn, Dakota, Ashley, Andrew, Joshua, Faith, Grace, Nathan and Kingston.
A viewing will be held on Tues., January 7th starting at 5:00pm; with a vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wed., January 8th at 11:00am. Viewing and Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery 2200 E 18th St, Antioch, CA 94509. Phone: (925) 757-0658
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020