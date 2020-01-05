Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
2200 E 18th St
Antioch, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
2200 E 18th St,
Antioch, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Alfaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Alfaro


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Alfaro Obituary
Mario Alfaro
May 24, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Mario Alfaro passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve with his beloved wife and kids at his bedside. He will always be in our hearts. Mario was born in Pittsburg and was the second oldest of 7 children born to Enrique and Zoila Alfaro. He attended Pittsburg High School before serving 22 years in the U.S. Air Force where he served two tours in Vietnam and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He went on to a second career as a Maintenance Forman at the USS-Posco Steel Mill in Pittsburg, before retiring in 1996. Mario loved telling jokes, travelling, John Wayne movies, Mac's Old House, a glass of wine, and sharing joyful moments with his wife and family.
Mario led a simple life in his last few years; he and his wife spent their afternoons watching boats pass by on the river. They enjoyed their morning walks at the mall with their group of friends, and annual trips to reunite with their friends from the AC-119 Gunship Association.
Mario was welcomed into our Lords grace by his mother and father, as well as by his brother Thomas, sister, Henrietta, first wife, Betty, and his son Oscar. Mario is survived by his soulmate, Thelma; and by his devoted children; Tonna, Roberto, Frank, Claudia, Aldo, Irene, Dawn, Thelmy, Michelle, Tony; his siblings, Lydia, Mary Ellen, Luis, Martha; and his grandchildren Austin, Chloe, Autumn, Dakota, Ashley, Andrew, Joshua, Faith, Grace, Nathan and Kingston.
A viewing will be held on Tues., January 7th starting at 5:00pm; with a vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wed., January 8th at 11:00am. Viewing and Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery 2200 E 18th St, Antioch, CA 94509. Phone: (925) 757-0658


View the online memorial for Mario Alfaro
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -