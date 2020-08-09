Mario AquilinoMay 2, 1931 - July 8, 2020Resident of San Rafael, CAIf you are reading this it means I'm gone. Please do not grieve for me, as I have had a great life, longer than most.Born in San Francisco in 1931 to Caesar and Louise Aquilino, he lived in a neighborhood affectionately called "Cow Hollow". On July 4, 1941 the family, including two sisters, Elaine and Evelyn, moved to Richmond where his father began to follow a path that would influence his life. He moved back to San Francisco with his mother and two sisters and graduated from Galileo High School in 1949. He participated in the Ramblers Car Club of San Francisco for many years.He inherited his father's driving ambition. He tried a few jobs before working in the garbage business. He was a journeyman mechanic and even tried selling cars. Married to Jackie (deceased) with four children, Sharon (Rick), Karen (Tom), Stef (Agnes) and Loren he was looking for employment that would offer the family stability. His father suggested he come work with him at Richmond Sanitary Service. In 1960 Mario became the first of a second generation of sons to work in the business. He worked in all aspects of the garbage business from mechanic to box truck driver to supervisor to route dispatcher. He purchased his father's interest in RSS in 1970 when his father retired. In 1977 he became vice-president of the company. He retired in 2001 when the company was sold to a national company.Mario was an active board member of the California Refuse Removal Council now the Resource Recovery Coalition of California. In 1998 Mario received the John P. Moscone Award for his long-term dedication to CRRC and the good of the industry. The John P. Moscone Award is given "for long-term exemplary commitment and dedicated service to the waste industry". The award was a surprise to him and was presented with his family present. It was a special moment in his life.Mario was an avid golfer who played over 200 games with the Swinging Collectors and also played in the Royal Order of Can Carriers tournaments.Mario counted himself a lucky man that his children and grandchildren, twins Mario and Carlos, lived close by. As a matter of fact three of his four children worked for the company. Working with family members is not always easy, but he enjoyed coming to work every day knowing that he would see or talk to at least one of his kids.In 1989 he married his dream partner, both in life and golf, Nadia. They traveled and golfed and shared good times and bad. Nadia died in 2004 leaving a hole in his heart.Mario enjoyed reading (at one time he subscribed to 65 magazines and newspapers) and traveling. He was a long standing player in the La Toscana (nee Salute) weekly Liar's Dice games. His Fourth of July parties were renowned with up to 200 persons in attendance.In addition to his children and grandchildren he is survived by his nephew, Adam (Kim), Adam's children, Emma and Trevor, stepsister Carol and nieces and nephews in the United States and many relatives in Italy.Mario was a supporter of many causes including the SF/Marin Food Bank, Whistlestop and Hospice by the Bay.A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. To be notified of the event please email maquilinomemorial@gmail.com with your contact information.He had this hanging on his wall: "Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well preserved body. But rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting "holy s**t…what a ride!" Well that's exactly what you did and your family and friends miss you.