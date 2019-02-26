|
|
Mario Filippelli
Feb 7, 1924- Feb 14, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Mario Filippelli, born 2-7-1924, resident of Hayward, CA passed away peacefully on 2-14-2019. Mario was an eternal loving husband and gentleman who enjoyed golf, working around the house and his Grandchildren. Mario retired from Bettencourt Plumbing after 30 plus years.
He was preceded in death by sons John, Robert and wife Regina Filippelli. He is survived by Mark, Lisa, Kyle, Alyssa Filippelli.
View the online memorial for Mario Filippelli
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019