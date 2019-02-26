Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Filippelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Filippelli


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Filippelli Obituary
Mario Filippelli
Feb 7, 1924- Feb 14, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Mario Filippelli, born 2-7-1924, resident of Hayward, CA passed away peacefully on 2-14-2019. Mario was an eternal loving husband and gentleman who enjoyed golf, working around the house and his Grandchildren. Mario retired from Bettencourt Plumbing after 30 plus years.
He was preceded in death by sons John, Robert and wife Regina Filippelli. He is survived by Mark, Lisa, Kyle, Alyssa Filippelli.


View the online memorial for Mario Filippelli
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.