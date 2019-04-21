Mario Galetto

December 16, 1929 - April 17, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Mario Galetto passed away peacefully in Alameda on April 17, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Piepasso, Italy to Nicola and Leonilda Galetto on December 16, 1929. He moved to Alameda in 1956 after he married his wife of 63 years, Albina Mary Tesconi, in Italy. He has lived in Alameda ever since and has many happy memories of spending time with family and friends. He was a partner in the Oakland Scavenger Company, a lifelong member of St. Phillip Neri Parish, as well as ICF Branch #10. In his retirement years, he was also a cook for the Colombo Club, the IAL and other Italian American clubs in the East Bay.

He is survived by his devoted wife Albina, children Mark, Christine (Tom), Paul, John, Patrick (Lisa) and his grandchildren Robert, Marie (Andrew), John, Nicholas, Michael and Sofia.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday April 27th 2019 at 11 AM at St Albert the Great Parish, 1022 Holly St, Alameda, CA 94502, with reception immediately following. Private Interment at St Mary's Cemetery in Oakland. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).





