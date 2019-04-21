East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Albert the Great Parish
1022 Holly St
Alameda, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Galetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Galetto


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Galetto Obituary
Mario Galetto
December 16, 1929 - April 17, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Mario Galetto passed away peacefully in Alameda on April 17, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Piepasso, Italy to Nicola and Leonilda Galetto on December 16, 1929. He moved to Alameda in 1956 after he married his wife of 63 years, Albina Mary Tesconi, in Italy. He has lived in Alameda ever since and has many happy memories of spending time with family and friends. He was a partner in the Oakland Scavenger Company, a lifelong member of St. Phillip Neri Parish, as well as ICF Branch #10. In his retirement years, he was also a cook for the Colombo Club, the IAL and other Italian American clubs in the East Bay.
He is survived by his devoted wife Albina, children Mark, Christine (Tom), Paul, John, Patrick (Lisa) and his grandchildren Robert, Marie (Andrew), John, Nicholas, Michael and Sofia.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday April 27th 2019 at 11 AM at St Albert the Great Parish, 1022 Holly St, Alameda, CA 94502, with reception immediately following. Private Interment at St Mary's Cemetery in Oakland. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Mario Galetto
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now