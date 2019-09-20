|
Mario Zecchin
Oct. 31, 1947 - Sept. 12, 2019
Resident of Hercules
Mario Zecchin, known by all as a great guy, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on his 48th wedding anniversary after a year-long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife, their children and cherished friends.
He was born in Genoa, Italy, on October 31, 1947, to Rita and Angelo Zecchin. Mario served with distinction in the Italian Navy on PT443 in Venice from 1967-1969. He was assigned to the Intelligence Unit as a Morse Code Operator.
In 1970, Mario met the love of his life, Cathy (Canepa), in Sori, Italy on the Italian Riviera. Cathy, a travel agent, had planned an extensive trip to Italy including her mom and sister to visit relatives.
Two years later, Mario and Cathy married in Lake Tahoe at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. They created a beautiful family of three children and later welcomed four grandsons.
Mario is survived by his wife, Cathy, his daughters Simona (Jose), Lorna and son Joseph (Kate); grandsons Dominic, Drake, Dexten and Gio; sister Maria Teresa Colombo (Claudio) of Genoa and sister-in-law Theresa Canepa.
Visitation will be held Tues., Sept. 24, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2560 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA. The recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00pm.
Private Family Committal Service on Sept. 25, 2019.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019