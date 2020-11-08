Marion Carey
June 24, 1930 - November 5, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
In loving memory of Marion Carey, a long time resident of Fremont. Marion was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Mission Docent, and member of the Women of St. Joseph's.
Marion is preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Tom and daughter Megan. She is survived by her children Fran, Tim (Melanie), Bill (Sharie), Beth Waters (Chris), son-in-law, Kory Scott, daughter-in-law, Carla, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Marion was an avid bridge player, reader, an excellent cook and baker, a remarkable seamstress, and loved her glass of chardonnay with friends and family. She was an incredibly strong and resilient woman who will be missed dearly by all.
Donations in Marion's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Sister John Marie's Pantry at St. Joseph's Church.
Services will be held at Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 am.