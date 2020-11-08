1/1
Marion Carey
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Carey
June 24, 1930 - November 5, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
In loving memory of Marion Carey, a long time resident of Fremont. Marion was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Mission Docent, and member of the Women of St. Joseph's.
Marion is preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Tom and daughter Megan. She is survived by her children Fran, Tim (Melanie), Bill (Sharie), Beth Waters (Chris), son-in-law, Kory Scott, daughter-in-law, Carla, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Marion was an avid bridge player, reader, an excellent cook and baker, a remarkable seamstress, and loved her glass of chardonnay with friends and family. She was an incredibly strong and resilient woman who will be missed dearly by all.
Donations in Marion's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Sister John Marie's Pantry at St. Joseph's Church.
Services will be held at Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 am.


View the online memorial for Marion Carey



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved