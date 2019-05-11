Marion Catherine Krumrei

Resident of Concord, California

Marion Catherine Krumrei passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday afternoon, April 4th while under hospice care at a local assisted living home. She was 96.

Marion was born to Peter and Hazel Christiana in Manchester Connecticut on Sept. 11, 1922. During WWII, she joined the WAVES (US Navy) with her two sisters Ethyl and Gladys. She met and married Edward August Krumrei, Jr. After the war they lived in San Francisco, Sacramento, where they raised a family of five children, and then in Concord. The family were active members in Town & Country Lutheran Church in Sacramento.

She was employed by the State of California for 20+ years. Upon retirement she continued working for many years at several part-time positions including See's Candy in Concord. She had a deep love of animals and she also loved cooking for family events and the holidays.

Mother of Edward, Linda, Joyce, Wayne and Eric and Grandmother of Brian, Kevin, Taylor and Jordan.

Arrangements are under the direction of TraditionCare Funeral Services in Pleasant Hill, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 2890 Mitchell Dr., Walnut Creek, CA 94598.





