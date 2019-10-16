|
|
Marion Christina Rowe
May 6, 1927 - Oct. 11, 2019
Resident Walnut Creek
Marion Christina Rowe passed away peacefully with family by her bedside. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and friend. Marion was a country girl at heart. She was an avid gardener, and a passionate cook, but most importantly she treasured her family. Marion will always be in our hearts and greatly missed.
Marion was born in Bemidji, Minnesota. She moved to Seattle, Washington in her youth with her family, leaving the country life behind. Marion graduated from high school in 1945 and then headed south on her bike with her dear friend Mary Norby. They were bound for Europe, but she met the love of her life, Ronald R. Rowe, Sr. and stayed in the city by the bay.
Marion is survived by her, devoted children Larry Rowe (Kelsey), of Roseville, Cheryl Wright (Bob) of Tehachapi, Ronald R. Rowe, Jr. of Alameda, Denise Rowe Chernov of Concord, Greg Rowe (Josephine) of Tracy; loving Grandchildren, Andrew Rowe (Kolby), Cathy Johnson (Brian), Robert Wright (D.D.), Eric Wright (Cristen), Tamra Rose (Gary), Jacqueline Wright, Andrea Chernov, Taylor Rowe, Devon Rowe, and Gracie Rowe; Great Grandchildren, Dash Rowe, Dayton Rowe, Violet Rowe, Dylan Wright, Dalton Wright, Charlize Wright, Claire Wright, Elin Wright, Ella Wright, Thea Rose, Gunner Rose; Sisters Elaine Sunseri, Leona Aubin, Gladys Vordahl, Jose Traynor-Griest and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronald R. Rowe, Sr, her mother Gladys Zerwas, her father Joseph Zerwas, her dear sister Norma Blish and her great grandson Trager Edwin Rowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Family is invited to a visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10-11am with friends and family invited for the funeral service at 11 am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center, 1965 Reliez Valley Road in Lafayette. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
A celebration of Marion's life will follow after the funeral services
