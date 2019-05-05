Services Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM Marion Jarvis' Backyard Resources More Obituaries for Marion Jarvis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marion Jarvis

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Marion Jarvis

November 26, 1932 - April 26, 2019

Pinole

In the 1950s, when we were kids, moms didn't leave the house without heels and lipstick - even working class moms like ours. I can picture her now, still in her 20s, gloved and coiffed, waiting with me in front of the school. I was disgusted to see a friend's mom spit on her hanky to clean her kid's face. My mom never did that. She had US spit on her hanky and she'd clean our faces with our own spit. That may have been when I first noticed that my mom was way better than all the others. I shared this memory with her recently and she loved it. "Will you put that in my obituary?" Done.

Marion was born in Montana during the Depression. Her family moved around following work and finally settled in Stockton. She was working in a soda fountain when she fell for Walt. Without telling their folks, they ran to Nevada and got married. She was 16. They loved telling stories about those times. They were poor as churchmice. Once, for Sunday dinner, they stole a chicken from the neighbor's coop. Walt snapped its neck and threw it over the fence and Marion caught it in her apron. Partners in crime. Delicious.

Lenny was born a couple of years later, and then Andy. They were the perfect little family of 4, and did they know how to enjoy life. Road trips in the Karmann Ghia, pinochle parties, big family dinners (she was a great cook), fishing in Pacific Grove, water skiing, honky tonks and Giant's games. They had a ball.

Marion was room mother at the school, Den mother, Girl Scout leader, Little League scorekeeper, field trip driver, the list goes on. Her kids were proud to have such a young, fun, good-looking mom.

When the kids got bigger, Marion began her career with Avon. Starting out selling door to door, she worked up to District Manager. She worked long hours, her sales soared, and she loved every minute of it.

When she grew old, her fondest memories were of traveling with Walt in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Everyone they met was a friend and each place more wonderful than the last. She said if she could choose her own death, it would be sudden - on the plane heading home from a fabulous trip with a good red wine in her hand.

She spent her last years living alone, spending her days in the garden she loved so much, lonesome for Walt and Lenny, who died before her. She fell ill on Easter Sunday and died a few days later in her own cozy bed of a cancer she didn't know she had. Her loved ones came to say goodbye: Her sister Carolyn and brother-in-law Mike; daughter Andy and son-in-law Steve; grandson Nick, daughter-in-law Monet; and great-granddaughter, Romy, all of whom she adored.

She was beautiful, funny, gracious, and generous to the end.

The family will be forever grateful for the loving care she received from the faithful women of Honor, who took such good care of her at the end of her life.

The family will be celebrating Marion's life-well-lived in her own backyard on Saturday, May 11, at 2:00. Friends are welcome to join us for a final toast to Marion.





