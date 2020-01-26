|
|
Marion L. Patridge
April 24, 1928 - January 17, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Marion L. Patridge - aka, "Pat","Buck","Gpa", passed away on 1-17-20 at 91 due to complications of pneumonia. Preceded in death by his wife Leonora of 58 years, one of 7 children - survived by his sister Doris Carder of Illinois. Loving father of Janet Methvin of Roseburg, OR, Teresa Turner of Manteca, CA, Larry Patridge of Castro Valley, CA and Karen Marcelino of Windsor, CA. Extended loving family of Barbara & Keith Robacker. 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Professional welder by trade, trained in the oil fields of Illinois and skilled in custom design welding. A boxer and pool player in his early years, enjoyed camping, fishing and country music. Avid sports fan of the Raiders, A's and Warriors. Services will be held on Tuesday,1-28-2020 at 10:00am, at Santos Robinson Mortuary, then to Holy Sepulchre Cementary.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020